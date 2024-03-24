Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.78. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,472 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

See Also

