XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.73

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $25.95. XOMA shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 39,214 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, February 16th.

XOMA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. On average, analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in XOMA by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

