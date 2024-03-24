Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.22. Xperi shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 288,579 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xperi

Xperi Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.