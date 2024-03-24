Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 2.85% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

