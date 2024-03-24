Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

