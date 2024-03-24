Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.41. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,734,386 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.