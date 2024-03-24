Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.41. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,734,386 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
