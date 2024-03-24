Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Releases Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

