Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%.

Yunji Stock Up 6.1 %

YJ stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yunji by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

