Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.