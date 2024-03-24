Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

IRWD stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,561,000 after buying an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.