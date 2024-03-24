Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $146.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

