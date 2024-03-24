Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

