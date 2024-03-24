Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

