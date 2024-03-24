Zacks Research Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

BJ stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

