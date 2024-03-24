Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

