Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 520,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

