Zacks Research Weighs in on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

