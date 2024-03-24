Zacks Research Weighs in on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million.
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.53 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,299. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.
