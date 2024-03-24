Zacks Research Weighs in on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.53 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,299. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

Further Reading

