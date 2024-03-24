Zacks Research Weighs in on Cactus, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $49.26 on Friday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.