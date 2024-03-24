Zacks Research Weighs in on Commercial Metals’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

CMC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

