Zacks Research Weighs in on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

