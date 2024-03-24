Zacks Research Weighs in on Greif, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Stock Down 0.1 %

Greif stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. Greif has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,902 shares of company stock worth $2,379,644 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Greif by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Greif by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

