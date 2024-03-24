Zacks Research Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $67.86 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

