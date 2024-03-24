Zacks Research Weighs in on PACCAR Inc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.