Zacks Research Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

LUV stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

