Zacks Research Weighs in on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Surmodics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.