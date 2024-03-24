ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.10. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,209,226 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after buying an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

