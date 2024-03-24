ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

