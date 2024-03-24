Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.4 %

ZUMZ opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 256,080 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 45.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.