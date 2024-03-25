1,000 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

