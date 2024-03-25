1,010 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 145.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $105,275,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Down 1.4 %

PODD opened at $164.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

