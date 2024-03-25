10,105 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Axonics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,745,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.04 and a beta of 0.57. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

