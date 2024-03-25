11,647 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

