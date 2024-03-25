12,745 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PCK opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

