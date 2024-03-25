1,294 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.69.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.