13,145 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $49.56 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

