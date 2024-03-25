155,895 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.5% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.25 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.