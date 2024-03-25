19,090 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 0.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

ELS opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

