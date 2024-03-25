19,291 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NU opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

