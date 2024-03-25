1,977 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

