208 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

