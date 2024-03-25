2,121 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,865,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of DFS opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.90.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.
Insider Activity
In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
