2,242 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $339.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $340.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

