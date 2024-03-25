2,254 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

LRGF opened at $53.72 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

