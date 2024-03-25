2,470 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

