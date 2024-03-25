255 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.97 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $850.76 and a 200-day moving average of $797.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

