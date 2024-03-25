39,143 Shares in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 932,272 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

