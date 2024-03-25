418 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

