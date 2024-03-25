6,092 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

