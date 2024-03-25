6,664 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.59 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

